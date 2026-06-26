What's Going On With Rivian Stock Friday?

Rivian Automotive shares are climbing with conviction. What’s fueling RIVN momentum?

Why Rivian’s R1T Is Preferred Over Tesla’s Cybertruck?

British motoring journalist James May said he’d pick Rivian’s R1T over Tesla’s Cybertruck if forced to choose between the two electric pickups, praising the R1T’s interior styling, overall design "mood," and its "gear tunnel" storage feature.

In the same segment, he noted the R1T would hold "roughly half as much" luggage as the Cybertruck, and the reviewed vehicle was supplied by Rivian rather than purchased.

Market tone is mixed: seven sectors are advancing and four are declining, with an advance/decline ratio of 1.8, but Technology (XLK) is down 1.48% and Industrials (XLI) are down 1.32%, keeping pressure on the major indexes. Against that backdrop, Rivian’s upside looks more stock-specific than purely market-driven.

Rivian Stock: Key Moving Averages To Watch

Rivian is still working through a longer-term repair phase: at $14.55, it’s trading 4.2% below its 20-day SMA ($16.16) and 0.5% below its 50-day SMA ($15.57), which keeps near-term rallies vulnerable to overhead supply. It’s only 0.2% above the 100-day SMA ($15.45) but 1.5% below the 200-day SMA ($15.72), so the chart is stuck in a "middle zone" rather than a clean trend.

Momentum is also telling that range-bound story, with RSI at 49.06 (neutral), suggesting the stock isn’t stretched enough to force either a chase higher or a capitulation lower. RSI measures how extended recent buying or selling has become, and a reading near 50 often lines up with choppy, two-sided trade rather than a sustained breakout.

The bigger trend flag is the death cross that formed in May (the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA), which often acts like a headwind until price can reclaim longer moving averages for more than a quick bounce. From a level-to-level perspective, traders will likely watch whether the stock can build acceptance back above the $15.50–$15.75 moving-average cluster, or whether rallies fade back into the recent base.

Key Resistance : $18.00 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds before the stock revisits higher pivot zones

: $18.00 — a round-number area that can cap rebounds before the stock revisits higher pivot zones Key Support: $14.50 — a nearby pivot level just under the current price that can act as an immediate "line in the sand"

What Is Rivian Automotive and Its Business Model?

Rivian is a battery electric vehicle automaker that sells vehicles in the U.S. and Canada, with a lineup that includes a luxury truck, a full-size SUV, and a delivery van. It also develops electronic control units and related auto software through a joint venture with Volkswagen, giving it another lever beyond just vehicle sales.

The company plans to begin selling a midsize SUV in 2026, and it delivered over 42,000 vehicles in 2025, which keeps the market focused on scaling and demand durability. Rivian is also developing autonomous driving software intended for its vehicles and for robotaxis on the Uber ride-hailing network, which ties brand perception (like the R1T vs. Cybertruck comparisons) to longer-term product and platform ambitions.

RIVN Stock Price Movement on Friday

RIVN Stock Price Activity: Rivian Automotive shares were up 4.64% at $15.55 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock