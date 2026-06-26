Why Is Intuit Stock Surging On Friday?

Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) stock is surging on Friday as investors aggressively buy the dip near the company’s 52-week support low.

The upward movement follows a massive year-to-date sell-off. The broader technology and software sectors are also finding stability today, enabling heavily oversold software names to regain footing.

• Intuit stock is up today. Why is INTU stock up today?

Oversold Mean-Reversion Drives Buying Activity

Before Friday’s session, Intuit’s stock plummeted more than 57% year-to-date. This decline left the equity trading near its 52-week support lows, prompting investors to capitalize on these multi-year low valuations. The software company, founded in the mid-1980s, maintains a dominant market share for small-to-midsize business accounting and self-serve tax filing in the U.S.

Broader Sector Rotates Into Software and Defensives

Long-Term Market Headwinds Persist

The rebound follows months of pressure linked to “SaaSpocalypse” fears, driven by investor concerns that artificial intelligence tools from firms like OpenAI and Anthropic could disrupt traditional software models.

Additionally, a June 2 report from Investing.com detailed a Goldman Sachs downgrade of Intuit from Neutral to Sell. Analyst Kash Rangan reduced the 12-month price forecast to $276 from $519, citing rising competition from AI-driven tax platforms like Perplexity Tax and Prime Meridian.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For INTU

Even with Friday’s pop, Intuit is still in a longer-term downtrend: it’s trading 7.3% below its 20-day SMA, 22.3% below its 50-day SMA, 30% below its 100-day SMA, and 48% below its 200-day SMA. Those gaps tell you rallies are still fighting overhead supply, not confirming a fresh uptrend yet.

The bigger-picture trend damage is still visible in the moving-average structure, including the death cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA).

Key Resistance : $287.67

: $287.67 Key Support: $252.84

INTU Stock Price Activity: Intuit shares were up 5.60% at $269361 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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