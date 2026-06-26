What's Going On With Capricor Therapeutics Stock On Friday?

Capricor Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CAPR) stock is trading lower on Friday, down by 13%.

FDA Sets Advisory Committee Meeting For Capricor Deramiocel

The date for the Advisory Committee meeting is July 29, 2026.

"We are encouraged by the opportunity to bring Deramiocel before the Advisory Committee and engage directly with the FDA, the DMD patient community, and the physicians who care for them," said Linda Marbán, CEO of Capricor.

FDA Reconsiders Multiple Cell And Gene Therapy Applications

Capricor stock is trading lower as investors probably react to the additional step (adcom meeting) for its Duchenne gene therapy before the final FDA decision.

Several controversial decisions marked Dr. Vinay Prasad’s tenure at the FDA. After his departure, the agency has started reconsidering some of the decisions.

CAPR Price Action: Capricor Therapeutics shares were down 12.75% at $26.52 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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