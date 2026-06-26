Why INVO Fertility Stock Is Surging Friday Afternoon

INVO Fertility shares are climbing with conviction. What’s behind IVF gains?

INVO Fertility Secures Full Ownership of Alabama JV Clinic

Under the Membership Interest Transfer Agreement, INVO acquired the interests from sellers Karen Hammond, Lisa Ray and Nicholas Cataldo for a combined purchase price of $175,001.

This transaction includes $1.00 paid in cash at closing and $175,000 in additional consideration to be covered through pro-rata monthly installments and future free cash flow. Moving forward, INVO will incorporate the clinic’s accounts into its consolidated financial statements on a prospective basis.

Nasdaq Resolves Compliance Matter and Closes Filing Review

Compounding the positive market sentiment, INVO announced that Nasdaq has officially closed its non-compliance matter regarding delayed filings. Following the submission of its Form 10-Q on June 22, the Nasdaq staff confirmed on June 23 that the company fully complies with the Timely Filing Rule.

IVF Stock Price Movement on Friday

IVF Stock Price Activity: INVO Fertility shares were up 71.77% at $2.12 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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