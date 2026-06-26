SoFi Stock Is Moving Higher: What's Going On?

SoFi Technologies stock is showing exceptional strength. Why are SOFI shares rallying?

What Is Driving SoFi Technologies Stock Today?

CEO Anthony Noto has continued buying shares in the open market, including 13,888 shares in June at a weighted average price of $18.06, bringing his 2026 purchases to five buys totaling 130,211 shares at a blended average price of about $17.29.

On the product side, SoFi has launched "Composer by SoFi," and it’s also drawing attention for its SoFiUSD rollout described as a U.S. national bank-issued stablecoin inside its banking app with access expanded to nearly 15 million members.

Noto’s alignment is unusually visible: he holds roughly 11.96 million shares directly, and the repeated open market buys near $18 have become a key part of the bull case as traders weigh insider buying against choppy index action.

SoFi’s product narrative is also doing work on both risk-on and risk-off days, with SoFiUSD positioned as "bank-grade" and 1:1 redeemable while Composer aims to turn retail investing ideas into automated strategies.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For SOFI

At $17.91, the stock is back above its short- and intermediate-term trend gauges—trading 3.7% above the 20-day SMA ($17.17), 5.1% above the 50-day SMA ($16.95), and 1.6% above the 100-day SMA ($17.53). The longer-term picture is still a repair job, with shares trading 20.8% below the 200-day SMA ($22.49) and a death cross that formed in March keeping trend-followers cautious.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to improving upside pressure versus the prior downswing. In plain terms, when MACD is above its signal line, it suggests sellers are losing control and buyers are starting to press—even if the longer-term trend hasn’t fully flipped.

From a levels perspective, the stock is trying to build on a June push above resistance after a May swing low, but it’s still well below the 52-week high of $32.73 (set in November 2025). With the 52-week low at $14.92 (reached in May), the current zone is more "base-building" than "breakout" unless price can start reclaiming overhead supply.

Key Resistance : $18.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price and near the 100-day/short-term congestion zone

: $18.50 — a nearby pivot area where rebounds can stall, sitting just above current price and near the 100-day/short-term congestion zone Key Support: $16.00 — a nearby area where buyers previously stepped in, also lining up as a round-number downside reference

What Is SoFi Technologies?

SoFi is a financial-services company that was founded in 2011 and is based in San Francisco. Initially known for its student loan refinancing business, the company has expanded its product offerings to include personal loans, credit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, banking services, and financial planning—all delivered through its mobile app and website.

That "one-stop shop" model is why product headlines can matter for the stock: new tools like an AI-powered investing platform and attention around SoFiUSD can feed the narrative that SoFi is widening its ecosystem and engagement. Through its acquisition of Galileo in 2020, the company also offers payment and account services for debit cards and digital banking, giving it an infrastructure angle beyond just consumer-facing products.

SoFi Technologies Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 28, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 11 cents (Up from 8 cents YoY)

: 11 cents (Up from 8 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $1.11 Billion (Up from 86 cents Billion YoY)

: $1.11 Billion (Up from 86 cents Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 38.4x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $22.50 (high: $31.00; low: $17.00) across 19 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Truist Securities : Hold (Lowers Target to $17.00) (May 12)

: Hold (Lowers Target to $17.00) (May 12) Citigroup : Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 4)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $30.00) (May 4) UBS: Neutral (Lowers Target to $21.00) (April 30)

SoFi Technologies Benzinga Edge Scorecard Analysis

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for SoFi Technologies, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Weak (Score: 15.96) — Despite today’s pop, the broader momentum profile remains soft versus the market over the measured window.

: Weak (Score: 15.96) — Despite today’s pop, the broader momentum profile remains soft versus the market over the measured window. Growth: Strong (Score: 98.13) — The score reflects a growth-forward profile that continues to be a core part of the bull case.

The Verdict: SoFi Technologies’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-heavy profile with lagging momentum. For longer-term bulls, that often means the fundamental story is doing more of the work than the trend, so key resistance/support levels matter more for timing.

SOFI Stock Price Movement on Friday

SOFI Stock Price Activity: SoFi Technologies shares were up 2.89% at $17.81 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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