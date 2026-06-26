Gorilla Technology Stock Is Climbing Friday: What's Driving The Move?

Gorilla Tech stock is showing upward movement. Why is GRRR stock advancing?

What Is Gorilla Technology’s AI Infrastructure Deal?

Gorilla Technology on Tuesday said it signed a five-year agreement to deploy AI compute infrastructure at the NeutraDC Batam data center in Indonesia, targeting roughly $2.5 billion in revenue over the life of the contract.

The first stage includes about 1,000 B300 GPU servers and is projected to generate around $1.3 billion over the same five-year period, with initial installation slated for September 2026 and a second phase in December 2026.

With financing, the company said it has received debt proposals that would cover about 70% of expected project costs, and management indicated it plans to update its financial outlook after internal planning is completed.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For GRRR

From a trend perspective, GRRR is still in a constructive longer-term setup: it’s trading 12.8% above the 50-day SMA ($15.65) and 22.6% above the 200-day SMA ($14.40), and the golden cross in June keeps the intermediate trend pointed up. The near-term picture is choppier, with price 0.9% below the 20-day SMA ($17.82), which often acts like a "line in the sand" for short-term swing control.

Momentum is the main watch item right now: MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to cooling upside pressure versus the prior upswing unless buyers can re-accelerate. In plain terms, when MACD sits below the signal line, it often means the recent push is losing steam even if the broader trend remains intact.

Key Resistance : $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall

: $19.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall Key Support: $15.50 — a nearby prior demand zone that sits close to the 50-day SMA area ($15.65)

How Gorilla Technology Group Operates in AI and Security

Gorilla Technology Group is engaged in providing information, software, and data processing services, with products spanning video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, edge AI data analytics, and operational technology (OT) security. It operates across video IoT and security convergence and other segments, with a focus on improving urban operations, security, and digital transformation.

The AI compute infrastructure agreement fits that positioning because it ties Gorilla’s AI/edge capabilities to real-world deployment timelines and data center capacity in Asia. If execution matches the staged rollout (September 2026, December 2026, then the first half of 2027), the market may increasingly treat the stock as an infrastructure-led AI platform story rather than a pure software narrative.

GRRR Stock Price Movement on Friday

GRRR Stock Price Activity: Gorilla Tech shares were up 2.90% at $17.39 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock