Why Is Circle Internet Group Stock Surging On Friday?

Companies to Explore On-Chain Finance and Stablecoin Infrastructure

Collaboration Focuses on Collateral Management and Trust Functions

The MOU specifies key areas of collaboration, including the use of stablecoins for capital markets transactions and on-chain finance. Nomura and Circle plan to focus on enhancing fund transfers, settlement infrastructure, and on-chain collateral management. Additionally, the entities will explore developing trust functions, such as asset preservation, to support stablecoin circulation.

Industry Projections and Regulatory Frameworks

Upcoming Earnings Calendar

Circle is scheduled to report its second-quarter earnings on August 11. Consensus analyst estimates place earnings per share (EPS) at 19 cents on quarterly revenue of $734.36 million.

In the first quarter of 2026, Circle reported an EPS of 21 cents, beating estimates of 17 cents, while revenue came in at $694.13 million, missing the $714.92 million estimate. The company has beaten consensus EPS estimates for three consecutive quarters.

CRCL Stock Price Activity: Circle Internet Group shares were up 5.86% at $72.84 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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