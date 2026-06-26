What's Going On With The Boost In FuelCell Stock?

FuelCell Energy stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why are FCEL shares rallying?

Thursday’s Deal With Fit Energy Set The Stage

In the prior session, FuelCell Energy revealed a new commercial arrangement with Fit Energy that covers as much as 380 megawatts of clean on-site power for data center customers. The plan uses the company’s large-scale fuel cell systems to supply baseload power directly at the facilities.

The agreement includes an upfront deposit tied to an initial 30 megawatts that are expected to begin delivery later this year. Fit Energy can also earn warrants based on future deployment milestones up to the full 380 megawatts, which ties long term value creation to successful project progress.

Friday’s Move Comes From A Fresh Analyst Upgrade

On top of yesterday’s arrangement, Jefferies analyst Dushyant Ailani upgraded FuelCell Energy from Hold to Buy and raised the price target from $16 to $24. The upgrade arrives immediately after the Fit Energy announcement, reinforcing the idea that the agreement could play a meaningful role in the company’s growth outlook.

Critical Levels To Watch For FCEL Stock

Momentum indicators support the move. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which signals that buying pressure is improving compared with the previous downswing. When MACD stays above its signal line, it often means buyers are absorbing pullbacks quickly and maintaining control of the trend.

Key Resistance: $27.50 — This level sits near the 52-week high zone and can act as a ceiling where rallies may slow.

FCEL Shares Are Flying

FCEL Price Action: FuelCell shares were up 25.50% at $24.66 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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