Why Is Palantir Stock Surging On Friday?

• Palantir Technologies shares are powering higher. Why is PLTR stock surging?

Oversold Technical Levels Trigger Dip-Buying

The Friday rebound is primarily driven by deeply oversold technical conditions and opportunistic dip-buying. Palantir’s 14-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) recently touched 27.37. In technical analysis, RSI values below 30 indicate an oversold condition, often presenting buying opportunities for traders tracking price strength.

Valuation Pressures and Competitive Headwinds

Additional pressure stemmed from prominent short-seller Michael Burry, who highlighted Palantir’s decline, noting its volume “fell into the top and still has not recovered as it falls.”

Raised Guidance Contrasts Recent Downtrend

The downward price action leading into Friday contrasts with Palantir’s sustained financial execution. On May 4, management raised its full-year 2026 annual revenue forecast to between $7.65 billion and $7.66 billion, up from prior expectations.

Palantir (PLTR) Critical Levels To Watch

The bigger-picture trend is still pointed down: Palantir is trading 16.1% below its 20-day SMA ($132.06), 18.8% below its 50-day SMA ($136.41), and 30.3% below its 200-day SMA ($158.83).

The moving-average structure reinforces that: the 20-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA (bearish), and the Death Cross that formed in February (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) keeps the longer-term bias cautious until price can reclaim key trend levels.

Key Resistance : $132.06 — The 20-day SMA is the first major overhead trend level after the sell-off.

: $132.06 — The 20-day SMA is the first major overhead trend level after the sell-off. Key Support: $106.37 — The 52-week low zone from June is the nearest major downside reference.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir Technologies shares were up 4.48% at $112.04 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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