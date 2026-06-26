SELLAS Stock Hits New Highs: What's Happening Today?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ:SLS) shares are pushing higher Friday morning, adding to Thursday’s strong rally.

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr shares are testing new highs. Why is SLS stock breaking out?

Ongoing Strength Following Thursday’s Breakout

The timing of the restructuring is notable. Investors are watching closely for the Phase 3 REGAL trial results for Galinpepimut S, the company’s AML immunotherapy.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For SLS

RSI is offering the clearest read on momentum. At 76.95, the indicator has moved into overbought territory, which shows that the rally has stretched far enough that quick pullbacks can appear if buyers ease up. RSI functions as a gauge of how fast price is moving, and a reading this elevated often reflects strong demand but also rising risk of short-term cooling.

From a chart structure standpoint, traders are watching how price behaves around recent breakout levels.

Key Resistance: $11.06 — This is the previous 52-week high zone, which can still influence trading behavior even after a breakout.

— This is the previous 52-week high zone, which can still influence trading behavior even after a breakout. Key Support: $8.54 — This level matches the 20-day simple moving average and often serves as the first support area during strong advances.

SLS Shares Are Popping

SLS Price Action: SELLAS shares were up 11.49% at $11.75 at the time of publication on Friday. The stock is approaching its 52-week high of $11.06, according to Benzinga Pro.

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