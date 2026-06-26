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Bloom Energy headquarters in Silicon Valley
June 26, 2026 10:34 AM 4 min read

Bloom Energy Shares Are Sliding Friday: What's Going On?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Stock Movement?

Bloom Energy is still trading around a policy-driven cost setup that cuts certain steel and aluminum derivative tariffs to 15% from 25% for goods imported after 12:01 a.m. ET on June 8 through Dec. 31, 2027, plus a 10% lane for capital equipment that is at least 85% U.S. "melted and poured."

The fine print also expands a 25% list to include items such as steel racks and aluminum lithographic plates, keeping the stock sensitive to sourcing and cost read-throughs.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BE

The longer-term trend is still pointed higher, but Friday’s dip is pushing the stock back toward its near-term trend gauges after a huge 12-month run of 1163.28%. At $290.04, shares are trading 1.3% below the 20-day SMA ($285.74) and 2.8% above the 50-day SMA ($274.30), while still far above the 100-day ($214.07) and 200-day ($160.64).

RSI is the cleaner momentum lens right now, sitting at 48.94, which reads as neutral and consistent with a pause/consolidation rather than a momentum breakout. In plain terms, RSI helps show whether a move is getting stretched; near-50 typically signals balance between buyers and sellers.

Trend structure remains constructive with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, a bullish alignment that often supports "buy-the-dip" behavior as long as key levels hold. From a timing standpoint, the chart logged a swing low in April and a swing high in June, and it also tagged the 52-week high in June—so the setup still looks like an uptrend that’s digesting gains.

  • Key Resistance: $303.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall
  • Key Support: $249.00 — a prior pivot zone that sits well below the 20-day/50-day area and would matter if the pullback deepens

How Bloom Energy Generates Power and Revenue

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to create 24/7 electricity for stationary applications.

Bloom Energy’s momentum story has also become more personality-driven as co-founder and CEO KR Sridhar was recently estimated to hold a 1.7% stake worth about $1.7 billion, putting leadership optics in focus as the stock consolidates. That narrative has kept attention on execution and long-term vision as traders now he’s a billionaire.

Bloom Energy Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

  • EPS Estimate: 35 cents (Up from 10 cents YoY)
  • Revenue Estimate: $806.13 million (Up from $401.24 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $222.00 (high: $335.00; low: $58.00) across 29 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

  • Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23)
  • Bernstein: Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17)
  • Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $254.00) (May 12)

Bloom Energy Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—very strong momentum and growth paired with a very weak value score. For longer-term traders, that usually means the trend can stay intact, but risk management matters because valuation-sensitive pullbacks can accelerate quickly.

Current Price Action for BE Stock on Friday

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were trading at $275.70, down 10.83% at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

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