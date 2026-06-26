Titan Mining Stock Is Moving Higher: What's Going On?

Titan Mining shares are climbing with conviction. Why is TII stock up today?

U.S. Army Taps Titan For New Graphite Processing Capacity

This selection fits into a broader Pentagon effort to strengthen domestic access to critical minerals and reduce reliance on China for materials used in weapons systems, batteries and advanced manufacturing.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For TII

RSI offers the clearest read on momentum. At 54.07, the indicator has returned to a neutral zone, which suggests the recent rebound is neither overextended nor signaling a confirmed breakout. RSI is often used to judge whether buying or selling has become overheated, and this level points to a market that is trying to settle rather than one that is showing strong conviction.

Trend structure still leans bearish. The 20-day average remains below the 50-day average, and the 50-day average remains below the 200-day average. That alignment usually means bulls need continued follow through to avoid another short-lived countertrend bounce. The May swing high and the June swing low define the current trading range, and traders are watching to see whether the stock can build higher lows off the June bottom.

Key Resistance: $3.00 — This round number sits just below the 100-day simple moving average at $2.91 and serves as the next upside checkpoint.

— This round number sits just below the 100-day simple moving average at $2.91 and serves as the next upside checkpoint. Key Support: $2.50 — A nearby round number that sits just under current price and may attract dip buyers trying to keep the rebound intact.

TII Shares Are Climbing

TII Price Action: Titan Mining shares were up 5.83% at $2.36 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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