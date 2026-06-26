U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Adjusted diluted earnings came in at 57 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Net sales totaled $342.7 million, ahead of the $333.8 million estimate.

Apogee Enterprises shares jumped 13.2% to $48.07 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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