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June 26, 2026 10:18 AM 2 min read

Apogee Enterprises Posts Strong Q1 Earnings, Joins ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Crocs And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Friday

U.S. stocks were slightly lower, with the Dow Jones index falling around 0.1% on Friday.

Shares of Apogee Enterprises Inc (NASDAQ:APOG) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected first-quarter financial results.

Adjusted diluted earnings came in at 57 cents per share, topping the analyst consensus estimate of 45 cents. Net sales totaled $342.7 million, ahead of the $333.8 million estimate.

Apogee Enterprises shares jumped 13.2% to $48.07 on Friday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

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