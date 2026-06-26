Netflix Stock Edges Higher Friday: What's Driving The Move?

Here’s what investors need to know.

Netflix stock is trading near recent lows. What’s next for NFLX stock?

What Is Driving Netflix’s Live Sports Strategy?

The NFL slate includes a Week 1 Rams-49ers matchup on Sept. 10 in Australia and a Thanksgiving Eve Packers-Rams game on Wed. Nov. 25, plus two unannounced Christmas Day games at 1 p.m. ET and 4:30 p.m. ET and an unannounced Week 18 1 p.m. game. Netflix’s four-year partnership runs through the 2029-2030 season, keeping live content in-market for multiple months each year.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For NFLX

From a longer-term trend view, the chart is still in a clear downtrend: the stock is trading 8.9% below its 20-day SMA, 16.1% below its 50-day SMA, and 25.7% below its 200-day SMA. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA keeps the near-term structure bearish, and the death cross that formed in December 2025 (50-day below 200-day) reinforces that the bigger trend has been pointed lower.

Momentum is extremely stretched: RSI is 20.76, deep in oversold territory after slipping below 30 in June. RSI measures how "stretched" a move is versus recent trading ranges, and readings this low often coincide with bounce attempts—but they don’t, by themselves, confirm a durable bottom.

Key Resistance: $84.50 — a nearby level where rebounds can stall, sitting close to the 50-day EMA ($83.99) and below the 50-day SMA ($85.99)

How Netflix Operates As A Global Streaming Service

Netflix’s business is still mainly one thing: a global streaming service, now with more than 300 million subscribers worldwide and reach across most of the global population outside of China. Historically, it built its edge around on-demand series and films rather than a steady cadence of live programming.

That’s why the live-sports pivot matters for the current debate around the stock: sports can create appointment viewing, which can support the ad-supported tier introduced in 2022 and potentially smooth engagement between major scripted releases. The tradeoff is that sports rights can be expensive and outcomes are less predictable, so the market is watching whether selective packages (instead of full-season rights) can move the needle without pressuring margins.

NFLX Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Netflix, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Netflix’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-quality story with very weak momentum, which fits a stock trying to stabilize after a prolonged downtrend. For longer-term investors, the setup argues for patience—waiting for momentum to improve—while traders may treat oversold bounces as tactical unless price can reclaim key moving averages.

NFLX Stock Price Movement on Friday

NFLX Stock Price Activity: Netflix shares were up 4.37% at $74.00 at the time of publication on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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