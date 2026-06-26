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Quantum Computing Futuristic Technology Digital Cyberspace 3d Illustration
June 26, 2026 9:26 AM 1 min read

Quantum Cyber Stock Rises After Board Approves Acquisition of SpaceX Equity Stake

The Announcement

The announcement follows Quantum Cyber’s execution on June 11 of a definitive Intellectual Property License Agreement with Project LightShift Inc., through which the company secured exclusive worldwide rights to patent-protected quantum photonic array technology for defense drone applications.

“SpaceX is central to the future of defense technology,” said David Lazar, CEO. “We are building a platform that operates across air, land, and sea, and we intend to be positioned at the intersection of autonomous defense and the infrastructure powering the next generation of it.”

Quantum Cyber Shares Skyrocket

QUCY Price Action: At the time of publication, Quantum Cyber shares are trading 24.48% higher at $1.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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