Quantum Cyber Stock Rises After Board Approves Acquisition of SpaceX Equity Stake

- Quantum Cyber stock is showing exceptional strength. Why is QUCY stock surging?
The Announcement
The announcement follows Quantum Cyber’s execution on June 11 of a definitive Intellectual Property License Agreement with Project LightShift Inc., through which the company secured exclusive worldwide rights to patent-protected quantum photonic array technology for defense drone applications.
“SpaceX is central to the future of defense technology,” said David Lazar, CEO. “We are building a platform that operates across air, land, and sea, and we intend to be positioned at the intersection of autonomous defense and the infrastructure powering the next generation of it.”
Quantum Cyber Shares Skyrocket
QUCY Price Action: At the time of publication, Quantum Cyber shares are trading 24.48% higher at $1.80, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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