What's Going On With Nokia Stock Friday?

Nokia stock is among today’s weakest performers. Why is NOK stock falling?

What Is Driving Nokia’s AWS Collaboration?

Nokia’s latest catalyst is the expanded AWS collaboration aimed at "autonomous networks built for the AI era," with its Autonomous Networks Fabric set to run on AWS so telecom operators can move more of their operational stack into the cloud. The companies are positioning the integration around Level 4 autonomy using AI and cloud services, with product availability expected later this year.

Nokia’s pitch leans on unifying data management, agentic AI, digital twin simulations, and intent-based networking to drive "step-change efficiency," with the company’s CTO for AI and Autonomous Networks saying, "This is how telcos will compete in the AI era."

Nokia also has a separate AI-automation thread running through its Google Cloud partnership, where it’s building six specialized Gemini-powered agents for telecom workflows like event triage, anomaly detection, KPI analysis, and remediation recommendations. The companies said the system can cut troubleshooting times 50% to 80%, a concrete efficiency claim that can influence how investors model software-led margin upside.

Nokia Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

Even with the premarket dip, the longer-term trend still leans bullish: the stock is up 170.93% over the past 12 months and remains well above its 100-day SMA ($10.75) and 200-day SMA ($8.39). The golden cross that formed in October 2025 (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) is still intact, which often keeps dip-buyers engaged as long as price holds near those longer averages.

Near-term, the chart looks more like a digestion phase than a breakdown, with price at $13.45 sitting just under the 50-day SMA ($13.49) and below the 20-day SMA ($14.69). That matters because the 20-day SMA is still above the 50-day SMA (a bullish alignment), but the stock needs to reclaim the short-term average to signal that buyers are taking control again.

RSI is the cleaner momentum read right now: at 48.90, it’s neutral and suggests the prior upside momentum has cooled rather than flipped into an oversold washout. In plain terms, RSI helps gauge whether a move is getting stretched, and this reading points to balance—neither panic selling nor overheated buying.

Key Resistance: $15.00 — a round-number ceiling that lines up with a nearby rebound-stall zone if the stock tries to bounce back above its short-term averages – Key Support: $13.00 — a nearby floor that sits close to the 50-day moving-average area where trend buyers often defend pullbacks

What Does Nokia Corporation Do?

Nokia is a networking equipment vendor focused primarily on supporting wireless networks and, to a growing extent, Internet Protocol and optical systems. The firm operates three segments spanning mobile infrastructure (wireless core and related software), network infrastructure (IP routing/switching, optical, and fixed-network gear), and a portfolio bucket of businesses it views as less central longer term.

That mix is why the AWS tie-up matters to the stock narrative: it’s aimed at pushing more telecom operations into the cloud while layering in AI-driven automation (including agentic AI, digital twin simulations, and intent-based networking). If operators adopt that approach, it can support a more software- and services-oriented angle alongside the company’s traditional hardware footprint.

Nokia Earnings Preview: July 2026 Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.59 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY)

: $5.59 Billion (Up from $5.15 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 87.8x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $14.67. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $21.00) (June 12)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $21.00) (June 12) Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9)

Nokia Benzinga Edge Rankings Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Nokia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-led setup with supportive quality, but a less forgiving valuation backdrop. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether the stock can hold the $13.00 area and rebuild strength back toward $15.00 without losing the 50-day trend zone.

Nokia Stock Price Action in Premarket Trading

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were down 3.79% at $13.45 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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