DraftKings Shares Climb After Company Unveils DKeX, Its Own Prediction Markets Exchange

DraftKings stock is moving in positive territory. Why is DKNG stock trading higher?

The Launch

DKeX marks a significant step in DraftKings’ prediction markets strategy, giving the company full vertical integration over its predictions platform—including content depth, operating economics, and the end-to-end customer experience.

The exchange leverages technology and a CFTC license acquired through DraftKings’ purchase of Railbird Technologies. By owning the exchange infrastructure outright, DraftKings gains greater control over the technology powering its predictions offering and the ability to innovate more rapidly.

“DKeX provides a vertically integrated foundation for DraftKings Predictions, strengthening our prediction markets content and capabilities, giving us greater control over the technology that powers those offerings, and enabling us to move faster,” said Jason Robins, CEO and Co-Founder.

The Growth Numbers

DraftKings Shares Edge Higher

DKNG Price Action: At the time of publication, DraftKings shares are trading 2.51% higher at $23.68, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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