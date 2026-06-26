Nike Shares In Focus As Company Names New CFO, Analysts Weigh In Ahead Of Q4 Earnings

Nike stock is testing key support levels. What’s behind NKE weakness?

CFO Transition

Nike announced on June 23 that David M. Denton will join the company as Executive Vice President and CFO, effective August 17. Denton succeeds Matthew Friend, who will step down at that time and remain with the company through September 4 to support an orderly transition. Friend will participate in Nike’s fourth quarter fiscal 2026 earnings call on June 30 as planned.

Denton joins Nike from Pfizer, where he has served as CFO since May 2022. He brings more than 30 years of finance and operating leadership experience, including previous CFO roles at Lowe’s and CVS Health.

“Dave is a proven public-company CFO who knows how to help great consumer brands operate with discipline and invest to win,” said CEO Elliott Hill.

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions

The stock carries a Hold rating with an average price target of $52.94. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Downgraded to Sector Weight (June 26)

: Downgraded to Sector Weight (June 26) BTIG : Buy (Lowers Target to $55.00) (June 25)

: Buy (Lowers Target to $55.00) (June 25) BNP Paribas: Underperform (Maintains Target to $23.00) (June 23)

Earnings & What To Watch

Nike is expected to report earnings per share of 12 cents and revenue of $10.85 billion. For the prior-quarter, the company reported earnings per share of 35 cents, beating the consensus estimate of 28 cents. It also reported revenue of $11.28 billion, beating the consensus estimate of $11.23 billion.

Investors should closely monitor same-store sales growth, which has been under pressure, as well as e-commerce growth trends, which are critical for Nike’s recovery strategy. Additionally, inventory levels will be crucial to watch; any significant increases could signal overproduction and further strain on margins, especially given the current demand challenges.

Nike Shares Edge Lower

NKE Price Action: At the time of publication, Nike shares are trading 0.76% lower at $40.59, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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