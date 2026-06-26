ON Semiconductor, SanDisk And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday’s Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures falling more than 1% on Friday.
ON Semi will acquire Synaptics in an all-stock transaction, representing a total enterprise value of approximately $7 billion.
ON Semiconductor shares dipped 13% to $103.30 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
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