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The SpaceX logo is displayed on a mobile phone with a visual digital reflected background, is seen in this photo illustration. Taken in Brussels, Belgium, on 15 February 2026. JRdes
June 26, 2026 7:54 AM 2 min read

Why Is Triller Group Stock Surging On Friday?

The SpaceX Treasury Transaction

Triller announced on Thursday that it entered into a definitive agreement to acquire $411 million of economic exposure to SpaceX.

The transaction involves 3,917,185 SpaceX Class A share equivalents and will be held as a strategic treasury asset.

Triller is purchasing the position at $105 per share equivalent, representing a discount to SpaceX’s recent market close near $153.

Financial Leverage and Risks

Public filings reveal that Triller held approximately $2 million in cash and a market capitalization of $13 million prior to the disclosure.

The transaction utilizes a secured financing arrangement, borrowing $411 million against a position valued at $603 million under current SPCX prices. This structure establishes a loan-to-value margin ratio of roughly 68%.

Bloomberg Opinion columnist Matt Levine raised structural concerns regarding the setup, noting that Triller is borrowing the full purchase price against the SpaceX position, which potentially allows the lender to capture most of the upside.

Strategy Comparisons and Compliance

The strategic shift has drawn immediate comparisons to MicroStrategy Inc, which popularized utilizing its balance sheet to acquire Bitcoin exposure.

CEO Wing-Fai Ng described the transaction as a "transformational step" that places SpaceX at the center of the company’s balance sheet. The announcement follows a recent 1-for-10 reverse stock split executed two weeks ago to maintain Nasdaq compliance.

How Triller Group Makes Money and Operates

Triller Group Inc operates an artificial intelligence-powered technology platform that serves creators and brands, aiming to help them build relationships with audiences to drive awareness, engagement, and commerce.

Its Triller app is a short-form video platform that mixes user-generated content with professionally produced creator content.

ILLR Stock Price Activity: Triller Group shares were up 88.51% at $5.75 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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