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June 26, 2026 7:43 AM 2 min read

Amazon Stock Trending As Capex Concerns, Prime Day Questions, Insider Sales Pile Up

The Capex Overhang

First quarter 2026 revenue came in at $181.5 billion with a 70% EPS beat, and AWS revenue surged 28% year-over-year, its fastest growth in 15 quarters. The tension between strong business results and shrinking free cash flow is the central debate for Amazon investors right now.

The Prime Day Question

The Insider Selling Overhang

Recent SEC filings show approximately $51.6 million in insider sales over the past three months with zero corresponding insider purchases, a pattern that has dampened market sentiment and added to technical downside pressure. The stock is currently trading roughly 12% below its 52-week high of $278.56, with a consensus analyst price target of $309.24 implying significant upside if the capex concerns prove manageable.

Amazon Shares Edge Lower

AMZN Price Action: At the time of publication, Amazon shares are trading 0.08% higher at $227.20, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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