The company said it is assessing behind-the-meter power generation assets in Idaho and Alberta as part of a strategy aimed at lowering operating costs and increasing flexibility for its growing mining business.

United Dogecoin said the initiative is part of its broader strategy to create new revenue opportunities and drive long-term shareholder value.

Idaho And Alberta Emerge As Key Markets

United Dogecoin said it views Idaho and Alberta as attractive locations due to competitive electricity markets, favorable climate conditions, and expanding energy infrastructure.

The company also cited access to low-cost natural gas, renewable energy assets, and regulatory environments supportive of industrial power development as factors driving its evaluation.

“Our objective is to build a durable digital infrastructure platform rather than simply operate mining equipment,” said Ryan Trasolini, Co-CEO of Shuttle and a founder of United Dogecoin.

“Ownership of power and data center infrastructure has the potential to improve operating economics, increase strategic flexibility, and create future opportunities in AI and high-performance computing. We believe these jurisdictions offer some of the most compelling environments in North America for this strategy,” Trasolini further added.

AI Demand Shapes Long-Term Vision

United Dogecoin said rising demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure could create revenue opportunities beyond cryptocurrency mining.

According to the company, proprietary facilities may eventually support third-party computing customers and emerging AI workloads, potentially diversifying future revenue streams.

At the same time, the company continues to move forward with the deployment of its initial ElphaPex miners. United Dogecoin said it is working to energize the mining units as they arrive at its hosted data center facility.

The miner deployment represents the company’s first step toward establishing a scalable Dogecoin mining operation powered by low-cost North American energy.

United Dogecoin said it expects to provide additional updates on miner deployment, power initiatives, and data center development as those projects advance.

In May, Shuttle Pharmaceutical merged with United Dogecoin to become the largest public Dogecoin miner.

Shuttle Pharma Price Action

SHPH Stock Price Activity: Shuttle Pharmaceuticals shares were up 25.93% at $4.76 during premarket trading on Friday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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