Rocket Lab Stock Lifts Off After The Close: Here's Why

Rocket Lab stock is gaining positive traction. What’s pushing RKLB stock higher?

NASA Selects Rocket Lab To Launch Science Missions

Rocket Lab has been selected to provide launch services for NASA’s PolSIR (Polarized Submillimeter Ice-cloud Radiometer) and Total and Spectral Solar Irradiance Sensor-2 (TSIS-2) missions.

Rocket Lab will launch the PolSIR mission aboard two dedicated Electron rockets no earlier than June 2027. The mission aims to study ice clouds that form at high altitudes in tropical and subtropical regions, ultimately allowing researchers to make more accurate weather predictions.

The TSIS-2 mission, which will measure the Sun’s energy input to Earth, is expected to launch aboard an Electron rocket in early 2027.

“Electron has become synonymous with reliability, precise orbital accuracy, and on-demand launch capability and we’ve been delivering this for NASA missions for almost a decade. We’re proud to deliver this once again for PolSIR and TSIS-2,” said Peter Beck, founder and CEO of Rocket Lab.

Other upcoming NASA missions slated for Rocket Lab include Aspera, an astrophysics mission to study how galaxies form and evolve, offering new insight into the workings of the universe. Later this year, the company is also scheduled to launch its own Photon spacecraft aboard Electron for NASA’s LOXSAT mission, a demonstration of in-space refueling technology that could support future Moon missions and human exploration of Mars.

RKLB Shares Rise After The Close

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 5.59% in after-hours on Thursday, trading at $85.20 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Photo: courtesy of Rocket Lab.