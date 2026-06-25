Palantir’s Worst Meltdown Since 2021: Michael Burry’s Big Short Draws Blood

The move turns Palantir into a live case study of Michael Burry’s bearish thesis on the name and on the AI trade more broadly.

PLTR stock is slipping. See the chart and price action here.

June is on track to be Palantir’s heaviest monthly hit since the early‑2021 post‑meme unwind. In price‑action terms, the stock has broken through key support levels and is now at new 52‑week lows, a classic pattern of failed momentum followed by accelerated downside.

That breakdown is exactly the sort of technical shift Burry has been flagging for months.

Fundamentally, Palantir has reported very strong numbers: rapid revenue growth, especially in U.S. commercial and a sizable raise to full‑year guidance. On pure operations, the company hit the marks that many growth investors wanted to see.

The problem, and the crux of Burry’s argument, is valuation. His camp sees a good business that was priced as if the AI narrative could support almost any multiple, with investors paying far ahead of current cash flows and assuming flawless execution for years.

The Bear Case

Burry’s bear case revolves around three main points:

Palantir’s June meltdown ties those strands together. A broader derating in high‑multiple software and AI, negative headlines out of Europe on contracts and legal challenges and a clean technical break all hit at once.

In normal conditions, Palantir’s latest earnings and guidance might have cushioned the blow. Instead, they arrived in a tape that is actively punishing anything still seen as expensive, creating the kind of air‑pocket decline that option bears look for.

The Bottom Line

For now, Palantir’s worst month since 2021 reads as a rare moment when a high‑profile short is clearly in the money.

The business still has room to prove Burry wrong over a longer horizon, but June’s drawdown shows that his core contention—that narrative‑driven AI winners would face a harsh valuation reset—has already drawn first blood.

PLTR Stock Price Activity: Palantir stock was down 5.78% at $106.94 at the time of publication Thursday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, PLTR has declined about 17.8% versus a 2.4% decline in the S&P 500 and is down roughly 38% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.8% gain. The stock is trading at new 52-week lows.

This image was generated using artificial intelligence via Gemini.



