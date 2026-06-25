Strategy Stock Is Under Pressure: What's Happening?

Strategy stock is testing lower boundaries. Why is MSTR stock at lows?

Bitcoin Continues To Struggle

Thursday’s decline follows a rough session on Wednesday, when Bitcoin fell under $60,000 and most crypto‑related stocks dropped sharply. K33 Research reported that Bitcoin investment vehicles have posted their first negative one-year flow reading since November 2023.

Grayscale Says Bitcoin Looks Undervalued, But Risks Remain

MSTR Stock: Key Levels And Trends To Watch

Momentum is also stretched to the downside. RSI is at 25.41, which places the stock in oversold territory and shows that selling pressure has reached extreme levels. Readings this low often precede sharp countertrend rebounds, although oversold conditions alone do not confirm that a durable bottom has formed. Price also remains far below the 20-day simple moving average at $122.67, a level that often acts like a magnet during strong trends.

Key Resistance: $122.67 — This level matches the 20-day simple moving average and is typically the first area tested during mean reversion attempts after a steep decline.

— This level matches the 20-day simple moving average and is typically the first area tested during mean reversion attempts after a steep decline. Key Support: $92.28 — This zone corresponds to the previous 52-week low, which has now been broken. Reclaiming this level would be an important signal that buyers are attempting to regain control.

MSTR Shares Are Falling

MSTR Price Action: Strategy shares were down 8.10% at $86.51 at the time of publication on Thursday. The stock is trading at a new 52-week low, according to Benzinga Pro.

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