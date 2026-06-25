Why SELLAS Life Sciences Stock Is Surging Thursday

SELLAS Life Sciences Group stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s driving SLS to record levels?

SELLAS Life Sciences 8-K Filing Sparks Thursday Surge

According to a newly filed 8-K, SELLAS amended its executive employment and severance agreements for top leadership, including CEO Dr. Angelos Stergiou and CFO John Burns.

The updates transition change-of-control benefits into lump-sum payments and mandate immediate equity vesting upon a qualifying termination. In the biotech sector, restructuring executive safety nets is frequently interpreted by investors as strategic preparation for a potential acquisition, merger or partnership.

The corporate restructuring comes at a critical juncture. Wall Street is highly focused on the company’s imminent Phase 3 REGAL trial readout for its AML immunotherapy, Galinpepimut-S (GPS). The trial sits at 78 of the 80 required survival events needed to unblind final data.

Critical Moving Averages Levels for SLS

SLS is trading well above its major moving averages, with price about 27% above the 20-day SMA ($8.41) and roughly 164% above the 200-day SMA ($4.05), reinforcing that the primary trend remains firmly up. Bullish alignment is in place with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA—classic "trend stack" behavior.

Momentum is getting stretched: RSI is 72.67, which signals the move is overbought and may be due for pauses or pullbacks even if the bigger trend stays intact. RSI measures how extended recent buying or selling has become, and readings above 70 often coincide with faster, more emotional legs higher.

The stock is also trading above its prior 52-week high ($9.51), turning that former ceiling into a level traders often treat as potential support on any retest. Key turning points to keep in mind: a recent swing low formed in April, a swing high printed in May, and RSI pushed into overbought territory again in June—consistent with the current "trend is strong, but stretched" setup.

Key Resistance : $10.65 — price is pressing into a fresh high zone above the prior 52-week high ($9.51), where breakouts can either extend or briefly stall

: $10.65 — price is pressing into a fresh high zone above the prior 52-week high ($9.51), where breakouts can either extend or briefly stall Key Support: $9.51 — former 52-week high that often acts as first support if the breakout is retested

What Does SELLAS Life Sciences Do?

SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutics for a broad range of cancer indications. That matters because clinical-stage biotech stocks can re-rate quickly when investors believe the probability of future trial or regulatory success is improving.

The company’s pipeline includes galinpepimut-S (GPS), a peptide immunotherapy targeting the WT1 antigen, and GFH009, a selective small molecule CDK9 inhibitor. For traders, that pipeline-driven profile often translates into higher volatility and sharper trend moves—especially when momentum is already strong.

SLS Stock Price Movement on Thursday

SLS Stock Price Activity: SELLAS Life Sciences Gr shares were up 17.56% at $10.78 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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