Why Is DraftKings Stock Falling On Thursday?

• DraftKings stock is taking a hit today. What’s behind DKNG decline?

Analyst Price Forecast Upgrades

Meta Explores “Arena” Prediction App

Hawkish Federal Reserve Shift Pressures Growth Valuation

Sector Volume Records and Market Position

Despite the equity price pressure, the prediction and gaming sector continues to experience expansion, booking $28.4 billion in May volume to mark a fourth consecutive monthly high. Bernstein estimates the market could reach $1 trillion in annual volume by the end of the decade.

DraftKings, which launched its predictive market product in 2025, maintains the number-two or -three revenue share position across its operational states, with 2025 sports revenue accounting for 63% of total sales.

DKNG Stock Price Activity: DraftKings shares were down 4.40% at $23.45 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Wirestock Creators / Shutterstock