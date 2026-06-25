What's Going On With The Surge In Bayer Stock Today?

BAYER AG S/ADR by Bayer AG stock is surging to new heights today. What’s fueling BAYRY momentum?

Supreme Court Sides With Bayer

The U.S. Supreme Court issued a 7 to 2 ruling that sharply limits thousands of state-level lawsuits accusing Bayer of failing to warn consumers that glyphosate, the main ingredient in Roundup, causes cancer. The decision wipes out a Missouri jury award of $1.25 million to John Durnell, who argued that years of Roundup use led to his non Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, Reuters reported.

Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote that the EPA has repeatedly determined glyphosate does not cause cancer and has never required a cancer warning on Roundup labels. The court agreed with Bayer that the Federal Insecticide, Fungicide and Rodenticide Act blocks state-level failure to warn claims.

What The Decision Means For Bayer’s Legal Outlook

Bayer inherited Roundup when it bought Monsanto for $63 billion in 2018. More than 100,000 plaintiffs have filed lawsuits in federal and state courts alleging a cancer link, and the legal pressure has already pushed Bayer to remove glyphosate from the consumer version of Roundup. The company has said that a favorable Supreme Court ruling could dramatically reduce its litigation exposure.

Company spokesperson Tino Andresen said the Supreme Court ruling is a win for science, farmers and industries that rely on clear regulatory standards, adding that it should significantly reduce Roundup related litigation after nearly a decade of legal battles.

Bayer’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

Bayer shares remain stretched above their major trend lines, which is typical when buyers are firmly in control. The stock trades about 25% above its 20-day simple moving average at $10.47 and roughly 26% above its 200-day simple moving average at $10.42. That kind of distance can attract momentum traders, although it can also increase the chances of a pause if demand cools near areas where sellers previously stepped in.

Momentum indicators are also leaning positive. MACD sits above its signal line and the histogram is in positive territory, which shows that upward pressure has strengthened compared with the prior pullback. When MACD is above the signal line, it often signals that momentum is shifting in favor of buyers even if the stock still needs to prove it can hold higher levels.

The broader trend backdrop remains constructive as well. Bayer shares have climbed 46.87% over the past year and are now approaching the 52-week high at $14.85. Traders will be watching whether the stock can stay above the April swing high, since failed breakouts in that region can quickly turn into sharp reversions back toward the mean.

Key Resistance: $14.85 — This is the 52 week high and the most important overhead supply zone if the rally continues.

— This is the 52 week high and the most important overhead supply zone if the rally continues. Key Support: $10.92 — This level sits near the 50 day simple moving average and often serves as a reference point for judging trend health during pullbacks.

BAYRY Shares Are Soaring

BAYRY Price Action: BAYER shares were up 15.87% at $13.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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