Why Is Seagate Technology Stock Surging On Thursday?

Seagate Technology Holdings (NASDAQ:STX) stock is surging on Thursday during a broad AI-driven technology and semiconductor rally.

The upward movement follows blowout fiscal third-quarter earnings results from Micron Technology Inc. and trader reaction to a sector-wide structural memory supply shortage. Memory peers SanDisk Corp. and Western Digital Corp. are also trading higher.

Apple Price Hikes Confirm Supply Shortage

Apple CEO Tim Cook told the Wall Street Journal last week that the supply situation was unavoidable. Cook stated, "This is a hundred-year flood," and added, "I’ve never seen anything like it in any area in over 40 years."

Analysts Highlight Capital Spending Strength

Before the results, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani told CNBC that robust capital spending by major technology companies continues to support demand for storage and memory manufacturers. Daryanani noted that this spending supports demand for SanDisk and Western Digital, as well as Seagate.

Seagate Technology Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

The longer-term trend remains decisively bullish: STX is trading 9.2% above its 20-day SMA, 29.2% above its 50-day SMA, 70.3% above its 100-day SMA, and 136.4% above its 200-day SMA. Those gaps tell you buyers have controlled multiple timeframes, but they also hint the stock can be stretched and prone to sharper pullbacks when momentum cools.

From a structure standpoint, the 20-day SMA is above the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA is above the 200-day SMA—two bullish crossover conditions that typically keep dip-buying behavior intact.

STX Stock Price Activity: Seagate shares were up 2.71% at $1020.13 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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