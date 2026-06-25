JPMorgan Stock Hits All-Time High After $50 Billion Buyback, Dividend Boost

JPMorgan Chase stock is approaching key resistance levels. What’s behind JPM new highs?

What Is Driving JPMorgan’s Dividend Hike and Buyback?

JPMorgan’s board plans to raise the quarterly common dividend to $1.65 per share in the third quarter from $1.50, and it authorized a new $50 billion share repurchase program effective July 1. CEO Jamie Dimon framed the move as enabled by excess capital and liquidity, positioning the bank to keep returning cash while staying a "pillar of strength."

That juxtaposition can matter for sentiment: investors are rewarding balance-sheet confidence even as compliance and AI-governance constraints tighten.

JPM Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

JPM is extended above its trend gauges, trading 7.6% above the 20-day SMA ($316.67) and 10.7% above the 200-day SMA ($307.84), which keeps the longer-term uptrend intact but raises the odds of near-term digestion. The golden cross in June (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) reinforces that the intermediate trend has flipped back to bullish after the death cross in March.

Momentum is getting stretched: RSI is 70.32, which signals the recent run is overbought and can be prone to pullbacks or sideways consolidation even if the bigger trend stays up. With price pressing the upper end of the 52-week range, bulls typically want to see the stock hold above the rising short-term averages on any dip to keep the breakout attempt "clean."

Key Support: $293.50 — a nearby level where buyers previously stepped in, sitting above the $279.10 52-week low zone and below the current trend stack.

What Is JPMorgan Chase’s Business Model?

JPMorgan is a leading global financial services firm with operations in 66 countries and over 318,000 employees as of year-end 2025. Under the JPMorgan brands, the bank holding company runs a $4.9 trillion balance sheet and held $2.68 trillion in deposits as of March 2026.

The firm earns revenue across consumer and community banking, the commercial and investment bank, and asset and wealth management, which helps smooth results across cycles. That scale matters for today’s catalyst because dividend increases and buybacks are ultimately a statement about capital strength and management’s confidence in the bank’s ability to keep compounding shareholder returns.

JPM Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 14, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $5.42 (Up from $4.96 YoY)

: $5.42 (Up from $4.96 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $48.61 Billion (Up from $45.68 Billion YoY)

: $48.61 Billion (Up from $45.68 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 16.0x (Suggests fair valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $343.88. Recent analyst moves include:

Evercore ISI Group : Outperform (Raises Target to $340.00) (April 17)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $340.00) (April 17) Jefferies : Hold (Raises Target to $320.00) (April 15)

: Hold (Raises Target to $320.00) (April 15) Truist Securities: Hold (Raises Target to $332.00) (April 15)

JPMorgan Chase’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for JPMorgan Chase &, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: JPMorgan Chase &’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-leaning profile with moderate momentum, but a weak quality score that can matter if the market rotates toward defensiveness. For longer-term bulls, the key is whether the stock can consolidate near highs without losing the rising moving-average structure.

JPM Stock Price Action: Current Trends

JPM Stock Price Activity: JPMorgan Chase shares were up 1.73% at $339.21 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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