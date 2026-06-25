Rocket Lab Stock Is Struggling Thursday: What's Driving The Weakness?

Rocket Lab stock is showing notable weakness. What’s behind RKLB decline?

What Is Rocket Lab’s Current Support Level?

With markets open, the broader backdrop is constructive: the Dow Jones is up 1.25%, the Nasdaq is up 0.37%, and market breadth is positive with a 1.8 advance/decline ratio. Rocket Lab’s drop while its sector leads suggests the tape is being dominated by profit-taking and technical re-pricing after the May peak rather than a sector-wide hit.

Rocket Lab Stock: Key Technical Levels To Watch

The bigger-picture trend is still constructive, but the stock is in a cooling phase: it’s up 151.34% over the past 12 months and remains above its 200-day SMA ($74.70), yet it’s trading 26.7% below its 20-day SMA ($110.86) and 23% below its 50-day SMA ($105.60). That combination often reads as "long-term uptrend, short-term downtrend," where rallies can get sold until price starts reclaiming shorter moving averages.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram, which typically means upside pressure is fading versus the prior upswing unless buyers can reassert control. In plain English, MACD vs. its signal line helps gauge whether momentum is building or cooling, and right now it’s leaning toward cooling.

The $78 area highlighted in the chart discussion sits close to current trading and lines up with the idea of a nearby "decision zone," while the broader 52-week context shows how far the stock has already traveled (high $151.00 in May, low $31.78). From a level-to-level perspective, bulls generally want to see stabilization above the mid-$70s and then progress back toward the low-$90s before the moving averages overhead become the next test.

Key Resistance : $93.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that also sits closer to the 100-day SMA ($87.72) and can cap rebounds before trend improves

: $93.00 — a nearby round-number/pivot area that also sits closer to the 100-day SMA ($87.72) and can cap rebounds before trend improves Key Support: $74.00 — a nearby floor aligned with the 200-day SMA ($74.70), a common area where longer-term buyers defend trend

What Does Rocket Lab Corporation Do?

Rocket Lab Corp is a space company that builds rockets and spacecraft and sells end-to-end mission services for civil, defense, and commercial customers. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and the Photon satellite platform, giving it exposure to both launch cadence and spacecraft/satellite systems demand.

That mix matters for the current tape because the stock is being traded heavily on technical levels and sentiment after a strong run into the May highs, rather than on a single new fundamental datapoint. The company operates across Launch Services and Space Systems, with key revenue from the United States while also serving Japan and other international markets.

Rocket Lab’s defense-facing execution is getting a spotlight after it ran VICTUS HAZE end-to-end—spacecraft design through 24/7 on-orbit management—and still launched just 16 hours and 42 minutes after notice, a speed record that beat the prior mark by more than 10 hours. For traders, that kind of responsiveness can support the longer-term narrative even while the stock is being repriced around near-term technical levels.

Rocket Lab Earnings Preview: What Analysts Expect

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the August 6, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : Loss of 7 cents (Up from loss of 13 cents YoY)

: Loss of 7 cents (Up from loss of 13 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: $231.69 million (Up from $144.50 million YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $98.57 (high $135.00, low $60.00) across 21 analysts. Recent analyst moves include:

Keybanc : Upgraded to Overweight (Target $135.00) (June 15)

: Upgraded to Overweight (Target $135.00) (June 15) KGI Securities : Initiated with Neutral (Target $105.00) (June 11)

: Initiated with Neutral (Target $105.00) (June 11) BTIG: Hold (May 12)

How $1,000 Invested in Rocket Lab Would Have Performed

A $1,000 investment in Rocket Lab Corporation on August 25, 2021 would have grown to $7,021 by June 25, 2026 — a 602.1% total return over the period, with dividends not reinvested. The stake swung between $305 and more than $12,000, ending well below its 2026 peak.

Early on, the position slid to $476 by August 25, 2022 and was still only $582 on August 26, 2024. The deepest point arrived on April 15, 2024, and the maximum drawdown for the stretch was -83%. Momentum later accelerated, with the stake reaching $4,078 by August 25, 2025 before peaking on May 27, 2026 and then finishing at $7,021 on June 25, 2026.

On an annualized basis, Rocket Lab Corporation returned 47.7% over the holding period, far ahead of the S&P 500’s 10.4% annualized return and the Nasdaq 100’s 13.7%. Among the listed peers, AST SpaceMobile, Inc. was the closest match at 49.2% annualized.

Rocket Lab Corporation’s has a market capitalization stands at about $47.24 billion.

Rocket Lab Stock Price Movement on Thursday

RKLB Stock Price Activity: Rocket Lab shares were down 5.44% at $80.76 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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