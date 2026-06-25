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June Price Damage: Who Fell How Far

Based on late‑June trading ranges and 1‑month performance data from Benzinga Pro, many liquid space names have seen double‑digit pullbacks since the calendar flipped to June.

Below is an approximate June drawdown snapshot for key space stocks and proxies, using month‑to‑date ranges on June 25, 2026:

These moves come after a powerful run‑up: many of the same names were up several hundred percent from 2024 lows, and the Procure Space ETF had gained more than 30% year‑to‑date by early April before reversing.

Why the Space Sector is in a Slump

The immediate catalyst is the so‑called SpaceX Effect. SpaceX priced its IPO at $135 per share and finished its first day up 19%.

That strength coincided with steep, synchronized sell‑offs in Planet Labs, Rocket Lab, Intuitive Machines, AST SpaceMobile and Virgin Galactic as investors freed up capital to chase the newly listed giant.

Macro has amplified the pain. Space names are highly sensitive to rising Treasury yields and hawkish Federal Reserve rhetoric, which both pressure long‑duration cash‑flow stories and compress valuation multiples.

As broader tech leadership narrows around AI infrastructure winners like semiconductor giants, more speculative niches such as commercial space have become a funding source, not a destination, during risk‑off days.

Valuation is the third headwind. Dashboards tracking the sector show ratios at nosebleed levels for several names: AST SpaceMobile screens above 130 times forward sales, Rocket Lab trades around 60 times, and even mid‑tier players like Satellogic and Planet Labs command 20 to 22 times.

After a year of enormous price appreciation, skepticism has grown over whether such high multiples are sustainable given that most of the companies remain years away from consistent profitability.

In other words, June’s gloom is not the start of a space story; it is the hangover after a speculative party that ran hard into the SpaceX IPO.

Photo: TIMS13 / Shutterstock