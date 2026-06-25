Bloom Energy Stock Is Volatile Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Bloom Energy shares are trending higher. Why are BE shares climbing?

What Is Driving Bloom Energy’s Recent Trading?

With markets open, the broader backdrop is supportive: the Dow is up 1.35%, the Nasdaq is up 0.22%, and market breadth is positive with 8 sectors advancing and an advance/decline ratio of 2.7. Still, Bloom’s smaller gain versus the best-performing sector suggests buyers are participating, but not chasing aggressively at current levels.

Critical Price Levels To Watch For BE

The longer-term trend remains pointed higher, with price at $329.39 trading above the 20-day SMA ($286.91), 50-day SMA ($273.25), 100-day SMA ($212.97), and 200-day SMA ($159.58). That also shows how extended the move is—about 12.5% above the 20-day SMA and 102.3% above the 200-day SMA—conditions where pullbacks can get sharp if momentum cools.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which suggests downside pressure is easing versus the recent baseline. In plain English, MACD compares shorter- and longer-term momentum, and being above the signal line typically means momentum is improving rather than fading.

The moving-average structure stays bullish with the 20-day SMA above the 50-day SMA and the 50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA, which is the kind of alignment trend traders want to see. From a timing standpoint, the stock logged a swing low in April, a swing high in June, and also tagged its 52-week high in June—so the chart is still in "uptrend, but stretched" mode.

Key Resistance : $349.99 — the 52-week high from June, a natural area where prior supply can reappear

: $349.99 — the 52-week high from June, a natural area where prior supply can reappear Key Support: $286.91 — the 20-day SMA, a nearby trend gauge that often acts as first support in strong uptrends

What Does Bloom Energy Do?

Bloom Energy designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. Its Bloom Energy Servers are fuel-flexible and can use natural gas, biogas, and hydrogen to generate 24/7 electricity for stationary applications, with sales in the U.S. and internationally.

Bloom’s longer-run return profile is part of why the stock can attract fast money near technical inflection points: a hypothetical $1,000 invested five years ago would be worth $12,613.06 at a $346.30 reference price, and the company is currently listed with a $98.50 billion market cap in the last 5 years performance snapshot. That upside cuts both ways for BE, because crowded momentum can amplify both breakouts and sharp pullbacks when positioning shifts.

Bloom Energy Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 30, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 35 cents (Up from 10 cents YoY)

: 35 cents (Up from 10 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate: 81 cents Billion (Up from 40 cents Billion YoY)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $222.00. Recent analyst moves include:

Barclays : Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23)

: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $276.00) (June 23) Bernstein : Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17)

: Initiated with Market Perform (Target $276.00) (June 17) Barclays: Equal-Weight (Raises Target to $254.00) (May 12)

Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge Scorecard Overview

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic High-Flyer setup—momentum and growth are doing the heavy lifting while value looks very stretched. For longer-term trend followers, that can work, but it also raises the importance of respecting support levels if the sector tailwind fades.

Bloom Energy Stock Price Activity Today

BE Stock Price Activity: Bloom Energy shares were down 2.97% at $316.51 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock