Alphabet Stock Is Trading Lower Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Alphabet stock is trending lower. What’s driving GOOG stock lower?

What Is Driving GOOG’s Recent Price Movement?

GOOG’s Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, GOOG is in a pullback within a longer-term uptrend: it’s trading 6% below the 20-day SMA and 7.4% below the 50-day SMA, but still 0.7% above the 100-day SMA and 8.5% above the 200-day SMA. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces the near-term "cooling" tone, even as the longer-term golden-cross backdrop (50-day above 200-day) remains intact.

MACD is the cleaner momentum lens right now, and it’s below its signal line with a negative histogram—an everyday way to read that is upside pressure is fading unless buyers can reassert control. In terms of levels traders tend to anchor to, a push back toward $373.50 would test an area where rebounds can stall, while $297.00 is the nearby downside reference where buyers previously stepped in.

How Alphabet Generates Revenue Beyond Advertising

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google, and it still makes most of its money from Google services—primarily advertising. Beyond ads, that segment also includes subscriptions (like YouTube TV and YouTube Music), the Play Store, and hardware such as Pixel phones and Chromecast.

Google Cloud contributes roughly 10% of revenue, giving Alphabet a second major growth engine tied to enterprise spending and AI infrastructure. The rest of the portfolio—Waymo, Verily, and Google Fiber—adds longer-dated optionality that can matter for long-term investors, even if the stock trades day-to-day on ad, cloud, and AI sentiment.

GOOG Earnings Preview for July 2026

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 22, 2026 (estimated) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : $2.87 (Up from $2.31 YoY)

: $2.87 (Up from $2.31 YoY) Revenue Estimate : $113.54 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY)

: $113.54 Billion (Up from $96.43 Billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 26.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $429.67. Recent analyst moves include:

TD Cowen : Buy (Raises Target to $475.00) (June 9)

: Buy (Raises Target to $475.00) (June 9) Oppenheimer : Outperform (Raises Target to $445.00) (May 15)

: Outperform (Raises Target to $445.00) (May 15) JP Morgan: Overweight (Raises Target to $460.00) (April 30)

GOOG Benzinga Edge Scorecard Breakdown

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Alphabet Inc. Class C Capital Stock, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Alphabet Class C Capital Stock’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-and-momentum-heavy profile backed by very strong quality, even as the stock pulls back short term. For longer-term bulls, the key question is whether price can hold above the 100-day/200-day trend zone while momentum rebuilds; for bears, continued failure to reclaim the 20-day and 50-day averages keeps rallies vulnerable.

Current GOOG Stock Price Activity

GOOG Stock Price Activity: Alphabet shares were down 1.74% at $339.04 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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