Hertz Shares Slide After Company Prices Upsized $350M Exchangeable Notes Offering

Hertz Global Holdings shares are approaching critical lows. What’s behind HTZ weakness?

Key Terms of the Hertz 2030 Senior PIK Notes

This represents an increase from the initial $300 million target, and initial purchasers hold an option for an additional $50 million. The deal is expected to close on June 29, 2026. Interest will be paid semi-annually, structured as 3.375% in cash and 3.375% as Payment-in-Kind (PIK) interest.

Maturing on July 1, 2030, these notes are exchangeable into cash, shares, or a combination at Hertz’s election. The initial exchange price is roughly $3.58 per share, reflecting a 32.5% premium over the concurrent equity offering.

Net proceeds are estimated at $339.5 million (or $388.0 million if the overallotment is exercised), designated to repay revolving credit borrowings and support general corporate purposes.

Concurrently, Hertz priced a public offering of 37,037,037 borrowed shares at $2.70 per share to facilitate investor hedging transactions. This stock offering is strictly contingent on the notes closing.

HTZ Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

The chart is still decisively bearish: at $2.80, the stock is trading 41.9% below its 20-day SMA ($4.91) and 47.2% below its 200-day SMA ($5.40), which tells you rallies have been failing well before longer-term trend levels. That distance from every major moving average also helps explain why financing-related headlines can hit harder—there’s little technical "support" from trend followers stepping in.

Momentum is extremely stretched, with RSI at 20.61 (oversold), meaning the selling has been intense enough that a bounce can happen even without "good news," but it doesn’t, by itself, signal a durable bottom. From a trend-structure standpoint, the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA remains a bearish alignment, even though the 50-day SMA is still above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross that occurred in May).

Key Resistance : $4.76 — near the 20-day EMA, a level the stock would need to reclaim to argue the latest selloff is easing

: $4.76 — near the 20-day EMA, a level the stock would need to reclaim to argue the latest selloff is easing Key Support: $2.95 — the 52-week low zone, now a key line after price slipped below it

How Hertz Global Holdings Operates in Vehicle Rentals

Hertz Global Holdings rents vehicles under the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty brands, with operations split between Americas RAC and International RAC. Beyond rentals, results can also be influenced by vehicle sales and value-added services tied to its fleet.

That business model is capital-intensive, so the market tends to react quickly to funding structures and anything that could increase hedging activity or near-term share pressure. In this case, the share-lending setup is explicitly designed to facilitate hedges around the notes offering, which can weigh on sentiment when the stock is already in a steep downtrend.

Hertz Benzinga Edge Rankings: Weak Momentum and Value

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Hertz Global Holdings, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bearish (Score: 2.06) — The stock is showing very weak trend strength versus the broader market, lining up with its deep slide below key moving averages.

: Bearish (Score: 2.06) — The stock is showing very weak trend strength versus the broader market, lining up with its deep slide below key moving averages. Value: Weak (Score: 29.7) — The score suggests the stock doesn’t screen as a clear value setup right now, even after the large drawdown.

The Verdict: Hertz Global Holdings’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a weak, momentum-challenged profile, with the scorecard aligning with a stock that’s still in a heavy downtrend. For longer-term traders, the setup argues for patience until price can reclaim key moving averages and stabilize above the $2.95 low zone.

HTZ Stock Price Activity on Thursday

HTZ Stock Price Activity: Hertz Global Holdings shares were down 8.33% at $2.75 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock