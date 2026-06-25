U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Acuity Inc (NYSE:AYI) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Acuity reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.198 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.177 billion.

Acuity shares jumped 17.1% to $357.90 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

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