Contribute
España
Italia
대한민국
日本
Français

Benzinga

Research
My Stocks
Tools
Free Benzinga Pro Trial
Movers
June 25, 2026 9:55 AM 2 min read

Acuity Posts Strong Q3 Results, Joins BlackBerry, MillerKnoll, Qualcomm And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

U.S. stocks were mixed, with the Dow Jones index gaining more than 200 points on Thursday.

Shares of Acuity Inc (NYSE:AYI) rose sharply after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Acuity reported quarterly earnings of $5.31 per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $5.19 per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $1.198 billion which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $1.177 billion.

Acuity shares jumped 17.1% to $357.90 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gins in today’s session.

Photo via Shutterstock

Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

To add Benzinga News as your preferred source on Google, click here.

Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved