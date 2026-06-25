- Apple stock is edging lower. Where is AAPL stock headed?
The Price Increases
“The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge,” Apple said in a statement. “The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.” The company added it has “reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products,” leaving the door open to further increases.
The Memory Crisis
The crisis has been a massive windfall for memory suppliers—Micron just reported a quadrupling in revenue with gross margins jumping from 39% a year ago to 84.9%, surpassing both Nvidia and Meta.
What Comes Next
Apple Shares Edge Lower
AAPL Price Action: At the time of publication, Apple shares are trading 4.65% lower at $279.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.
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