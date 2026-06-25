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Cupertino, California, September 25, 2023: Apple Incorporation headquarters glass building concept. Apple Inc. Technology company symbol logo on front facade 3d illustration.
June 25, 2026 9:54 AM 2 min read

Apple Stock In the Spotlight After Reportedly Raising Mac, iPad Prices — Tim Cook Calls It a 'Hundred-Year Flood'

The Price Increases

“The consumer electronics industry is facing an unprecedented challenge,” Apple said in a statement. “The rapid expansion of AI data centers has created an extraordinary surge in demand for memory and storage. We have never seen a component price increase this much, this quickly.” The company added it has “reached a point where we need to begin raising prices on a number of products,” leaving the door open to further increases.

The Memory Crisis

The crisis has been a massive windfall for memory suppliers—Micron just reported a quadrupling in revenue with gross margins jumping from 39% a year ago to 84.9%, surpassing both Nvidia and Meta.

What Comes Next

Apple Shares Edge Lower

AAPL Price Action: At the time of publication, Apple shares are trading 4.65% lower at $279.46, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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