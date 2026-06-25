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Person holding cellphone with logo of US technology company Corning Incorporated on screen in front of business webpage.
June 25, 2026 9:52 AM 2 min read

Why Is Corning Stock Surging On Thursday?

Analyst Adjustments And Dividend Declaration

The stock’s upward trajectory follows earlier weekly momentum. On Monday, Truist Securities maintained its Hold rating on Corning but raised its price forecast from $149 to $205.

Further supporting shareholder value, the Corning Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of 28 cents per share. The dividend is payable on September 29, to shareholders of record as of August 31.

Infrastructure Agreements Fuel Growth

Scaling For Advanced AI Workloads

Vertical Integration And Capacity Expansion

Corning operates as a vertically integrated domestic producer supplying glass, ceramics, and optical fiber across six end markets, including display glass for televisions and cover glass for smartphones. To meet the heightened capacity requirements of its latest infrastructure agreements, Corning is constructing three new manufacturing facilities across North Carolina and Texas.

GLW Price Action: Corning shares are up 9.41% at $225.20 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: T. Schneider / Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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