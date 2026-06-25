CoreWeave Stock Is Surging Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Here’s what investors need to know.

CoreWeave stock is showing exceptional strength. What’s driving CRWV stock higher?

Micron Q3 Earnings Blowout Highlights

In its report, Micron posted revenue of $41.46 billion, beating analyst estimates of $35.59 billion and marking a 346% increase year-over-year. Adjusted earnings reached $25.11 per share, outperforming the projected $20.63 per share.

The semiconductor company generated $25.39 billion in operating cash flow and $18.3 billion in adjusted free cash flow, while capital expenditures totaled $7.1 billion.

MU Forward Guidance and Market Impact

Looking ahead, Micron raised its fourth-quarter revenue guidance to $50 billion, plus or minus $1 billion, significantly above Wall Street expectations of $42.95 billion. The company also projects fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $31 per share, plus or minus $1, beating estimates of $25.50.

Micron’s board declared a quarterly dividend of 15 cents per share, payable on July 21 to shareholders of record as of July 6. Micron shares rose 8.39% in after-hours trading to $1,135.80.

This explosive hardware demand provides a positive tailwind for sector participants like CRWV as the broader market reacts to sustained AI expansion.

CRWV: Key Technical Levels To Watch

From a trend perspective, CRWV is still trying to stabilize after a choppy stretch: it’s trading 1.3% below its 20-day SMA ($107.58) and 4.9% below its 50-day SMA ($111.65), which keeps near-term overhead supply in play. At the same time, the stock remains 7.5% above its 100-day SMA ($98.77) and 5.5% above its 200-day SMA ($100.65), suggesting the longer-term base is still holding.

Momentum is improving on the MACD: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which typically means downside pressure is easing versus the prior downswing. That said, the 20-day SMA remains below the 50-day SMA (a bearish alignment), so bulls generally want to see price reclaim and hold those shorter averages to confirm a cleaner trend turn.

Key levels are fairly defined after the recent swing low in June and swing high in May, with the stock now trading in the middle of its $63.80 to $183.98 52-week range. The golden cross in May (50-day SMA above the 200-day SMA) is a longer-term constructive backdrop, but the stock still needs follow-through to avoid getting stuck in a rebound-and-fade pattern.

Key Resistance : $125.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall, especially with the stock still below key short-term averages

: $125.00 — a round-number area where rebounds can stall, especially with the stock still below key short-term averages Key Support: $103.00 — a nearby floor to watch after recent weakness, sitting close to the current price zone where buyers have tried to defend

What Is CoreWeave and Its Business Model?

CoreWeave is a modern cloud infrastructure company that offers Nvidia GPUs and other essential AI hardware with optimized efficiency to handle the most demanding AI training and inference workloads. Its cloud platform supports the development and use of foundational large language models and the delivery of next-generation AI applications to satisfy the growing demand for AI around the world.

In practice, that puts the company in the middle of the "picks-and-shovels" buildout for AI, where access to high-performance compute can be a gating factor for model training and deployment. For the stock, that means sentiment can swing quickly with broader AI demand expectations and overall risk-on/risk-off moves in growth equities.

CRWV Stock Price Movement in Premarket Trading

CRWV Stock Price Activity: CoreWeave shares were up 4.58% at $105.50 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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