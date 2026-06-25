Wendy's Stock Is On A Two-Day Tear — Here's What's Driving It

Wendy’s stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. What’s fueling WEN momentum?

The Meme Setup

Short interest in Wendy’s sits at 37% of the float—a notably high level that has historically drawn attention from momentum-driven traders looking for asymmetric upside. The move began when user u/ElegantCombination43 drummed up support on WallStreetBets with a viral post urging traders to “save Wendy’s before it’s too late.”

A follow-up due diligence post titled “Fixing Her: A Wendy’s DD” by user Mr-Night-Owl added fuel to the fire, breaking down the company’s financials, new management, and turnaround efforts. Chatter across Reddit and other retail forums has continued to accelerate, with users drawing comparisons to past meme stock runs.

The Short Squeeze Mechanics

The CFO Appointment

Wendy’s Shares Race Higher

WEN Price Action: At the time of publication, Wendy’s stock is trading 9.16% higher at $ 8.58, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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