Nokia Shares Are Climbing Thursday: What's Driving The Move?

Nokia stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is NOK stock up today?

What Is Nokia’s Expanded Collaboration With Amazon?

Nokia and Amazon.com announced an expanded collaboration to deliver autonomous networks built for the AI era, with Nokia’s Autonomous Networks Fabric set to run on AWS so telecom operators can move more of their operational stack into the cloud. Product availability is expected later this year, and the companies are positioning the integration around Level 4 autonomy using AI and cloud services.

Nokia’s Autonomous Networks Fabric pitch centers on unifying data management, agentic AI, digital twin simulations, and intent-based networking to push "step-change efficiency" in network operations. The company’s CTO for AI and Autonomous Networks framed the shift bluntly: "This is how telcos will compete in the AI era."

NOK Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

From a longer-term trend view, the chart still leans bullish: the stock is trading 6.5% above its 50-day SMA ($13.42), 33.9% above its 100-day SMA ($10.68), and 71.3% above its 200-day SMA ($8.34). The 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross in October 2025), which typically keeps dip-buyers engaged as long as price holds above those longer averages.

Near-term, the stock is in more of a digestion phase, sitting 3.3% below the 20-day SMA ($14.77) while riding right on the 20-day EMA ($14.26), a setup that often turns into a "decision point" for the next swing. RSI at 47.61 is neutral—RSI measures how stretched a move is, and this reading suggests momentum has cooled from earlier strength rather than flashing an overbought warning.

Key levels are fairly clean here, with a round-number ceiling overhead and a pullback zone below that lines up with trend support. – Key Resistance: $15.00 — a nearby round-number area where rebounds can stall – Key Support: $13.00 — a nearby floor that sits close to the 50-day moving-average zone where trend buyers often defend pullbacks

What Does Nokia Corporation Do?

Nokia is a networking equipment vendor focused primarily on supporting wireless networks and, to a growing extent, Internet Protocol and optical systems. It operates across mobile infrastructure (wireless core and related software), network infrastructure (IP routing/switching, optical, and fixed-network gear), and a portfolio segment that includes businesses viewed as less central longer term.

That mix matters for Thursday’s move because the AWS collaboration speaks directly to how telecom operators modernize networks—shifting operations into the cloud and layering in AI-driven automation. If operators adopt Nokia’s Autonomous Networks Fabric on AWS at scale, it can reinforce Nokia’s positioning in software-led network operations rather than leaving the story purely tied to hardware cycles.

NOK Earnings Preview: July 2026 Estimates

Looking further out, the next major catalyst for the stock arrives with the July 23, 2026 (confirmed) earnings report.

EPS Estimate : 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY)

: 7 cents (Up from 4 cents YoY) Revenue Estimate : $5.59 billion (Up from $5.15 billion YoY)

: $5.59 billion (Up from $5.15 billion YoY) Valuation: P/E of 86.3x (Indicates premium valuation relative to peers)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Buy rating with an average price target of $14.67. Recent analyst moves include:

JP Morgan : Overweight (Raises Target to $21.00) (June 12)

: Overweight (Raises Target to $21.00) (June 12) Argus Research : Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27)

: Upgraded to Buy (Target $15.00) (April 27) Morgan Stanley: Initiated with Overweight (Target $8.00) (Feb. 9)

Nokia’s Benzinga Edge Rankings Explained

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Nokia, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: Nokia’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a momentum-driven setup with supportive quality metrics, which helps explain why buyers are willing to chase strength on partnership news. The main pushback is valuation—if momentum cools, the stock may need continued execution (and follow-through into earnings) to justify staying bid.

NOK Stock Price Action During Premarket

NOK Stock Price Activity: Nokia shares were up 3.33% at $14.27 during premarket trading on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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