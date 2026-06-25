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June 25, 2026 8:08 AM 1 min read

H.B. Fuller, Trip.com, Hertz Global And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Nasdaq 100 futures gaining more than 2% on Thursday.

Shares of H.B. Fuller Company (NYSE:FUL) fell sharply in pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

H.B. Fuller posted upbeat earnings for the second quarter and raised its FY2026 earnings outlook. The company also announced offer to acquire Advanced Medical Solutions.

H.B. Fuller shares dipped 8.3% to $59.27 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Photo via Shutterstock

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