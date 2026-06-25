Meta Stock In Focus As AI Model Review Standoff And Surging Capex Dominate Headlines

Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:META) shares are down approximately 3% over the past week as AI regulatory pressure and a surging capital expenditure budget continue to keep the company in the headlines.

Government Pressure on AI Models

Meta said it hopes to sign the agreement soon, stating it shares “the administration’s goal of advancing U.S. leadership on robust and secure frontier AI.” The development comes after President Donald Trump signed an executive order on June 2 giving the government responsibility for AI reviews.

The Capex Overhang

Meta Shares Edge Lower

META Price Action: At the time of publication, Meta shares are trading 0.15% lower at $556.83, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

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