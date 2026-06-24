JPMorgan Raises Dividend, Announces $50B Buyback, Shares Rise

JPMorgan Chase stock is trading at elevated levels. Where is JPM stock headed?

JPMorgan Raises Dividend, Plans To Buy Back Stock

JPMorgan announced that its board of directors plans to increase the company’s common stock dividend to $1.65 per share in the third quarter, up from $1.50 per share.

The banking giant also announced the authorization of a new $50 billion share repurchase program, effective July 1.

“Our fortress balance sheet, with significant excess capital and robust liquidity, enables us to be a pillar of strength, allowing us to consistently serve our clients and communities,” said Jamie Dimon, chairman and CEO of JPMorgan.

“The new share repurchase program provides us with the flexibility to deploy capital in ways that enhance shareholder value over time.”

JPMorgan had $4.9 trillion in assets and $364 billion in stockholders’ equity as of March 31.

JPM Shares Move Higher After The Bell

JPM Price Action: JPMorgan shares are up 0.73% in after-hours, trading at $335.90 at publication time, per Benzinga Pro. The stock is trading near record levels, approaching all-time highs of approximately $338.09.

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