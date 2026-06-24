What California's Regulatory Resistance Means For AT&T Stock

Here’s what investors need to know.

AT&T stock is under selling pressure. Why is T stock retreating?

What California Regulators Mean for AT&T’s Future

California regulators recently asked a court and the FCC to reject the company’s request to stop offering traditional copper-wire phone service to new customers in parts of the state, arguing the carrier-of-last-resort obligation is technology-neutral.

The California Public Utilities Commission also says the company hasn’t shown that replacement options would meet state standards for all impacted users.

For investors, this regulatory friction matters because it directly impacts AT&T’s operational efficiency and cost-cutting timeline. Maintaining an aging, dual-infrastructure network of legacy copper alongside next-generation fiber is an expensive capital drain.

By forcing the telecom giant to maintain these obsolete lines, regulators are effectively slowing down AT&T’s margin-expansion goals and diverting capital away from higher-growth fiber and 5G buildouts.

For a defensive stock prized for its predictable cash flows and steady dividend, any unexpected regulatory drag that threatens near-term profitability is bound to make shareholders nervous.

AT&T Stock: Critical Levels To Watch

The longer-term chart is still pressured: the stock is down 20.85% over the past 12 months and is trading below every major moving average, including about 3.9% below the 20-day SMA ($23.30) and 13.8% below the 200-day SMA ($25.97). That keeps rallies looking like counter-trend bounces unless price can start reclaiming the low-to-mid $20s and then the heavier trend band near the mid-$20s.

Trend structure also remains bearish, with the 20-day SMA below the 50-day SMA and the death cross from May (50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA) still in effect. On momentum, MACD is below its signal line and the histogram is negative — plain English: upside pressure is cooling versus the prior upswing unless buyers can push the trend back above that baseline.

Key Resistance : $26 — Round-number area that lines up with the 100-day/200-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall.

: $26 — Round-number area that lines up with the 100-day/200-day moving-average zone, where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $22.50 — Near-term pivot sitting just above the 52-week low ($21.99), where dip-buyers may try to defend the range floor

How AT&T Generates Revenue and Its Market Position

AT&T’s wireless business contributes nearly 70% of revenue, and it’s the third-largest U.S. wireless carrier with 74 million postpaid and 17 million prepaid phone customers. It also serves about 15 million residential broadband customers, while fixed-line enterprise services (about 14% of revenue) span internet access, private networking, security, voice and wholesale network capacity.

That mix is why the copper-network discussion matters: changes to legacy phone obligations can affect how the company manages costs, service transitions and regulatory relationships as it modernizes its network footprint. AT&T also has a sizable Mexico wireless operation with 25 million customers (about 3% of revenue) and recently sold its 70% stake in DirecTV to partner TPG.

AT&T Benzinga Edge Rankings: Strengths and Weaknesses

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for AT&T, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

The Verdict: AT&T’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a growth-tilted profile with weak momentum, so the chart still needs to be repaired before the fundamentals can take over. For longer-term investors, the setup improves most if the stock can hold the $22.50 area and start working back toward the $26 zone, where resistance clusters.

AT&T Stock Price Activity on Wednesday

T Stock Price Activity: AT&T shares closed Wednesday down 1.93% at $22.37, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Courtesy of AT&T