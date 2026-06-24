Lucid Stock Edges Lower Wednesday Afternoon: What's Going On?

Lucid Group stock is under selling pressure. What’s driving LCID stock lower?

What Is Lucid Group’s Robotaxi Plan for 2027?

The current storyline centers on Lucid’s plan to launch a robotaxi service in Houston in 2027 with Uber Technologies and Nuro, with rides booked through the Uber app and a mid-2027 rollout target. The partners have also pointed to a planned San Francisco Bay Area launch later this year, with expansion to additional U.S. cities over time.

Lucid Group is pitching the fleet as factory-integrated autonomy hardware at its Arizona facility, with Nuro supplying a Level 4 system that uses cameras, lidar and radar and Uber handling the in-cabin user experience and safety interfaces. Uber has also set up a dedicated Houston operations depot for charging, maintenance and fleet management, tightening the execution focus ahead of the mid-2027 target.

LCID’s Critical Moving Averages and Bearish Trend

The bigger-picture trend remains bearish: Lucid Group is trading 6.4% below its 20-day SMA ($5.51), 14.9% below its 50-day SMA ($6.06), 35.6% below its 100-day SMA ($8.01), and 56.9% below its 200-day SMA ($11.97). That "bearish stack" is reinforced by the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA — classic signals that rallies can still get sold into.

Momentum is best framed by MACD here: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to downside pressure easing versus the prior downswing, even if the longer-term trend hasn’t flipped. In plain terms, MACD above the signal line often means the tape is stabilizing, but price still needs to reclaim key moving averages to confirm a more durable turn.

Key turning points also matter for context: the stock put in a recent swing high in April and a swing low in June, and it’s still hovering near the lower end of its 52-week range ($4.47 low to $33.70 high). That keeps the chart in "base-building" territory unless buyers can push it back above near-term trend gauges.

Key Resistance : $5.50 — Nearby round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA ($5.51), where rebounds can stall.

: $5.50 — Nearby round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA ($5.51), where rebounds can stall. Key Support: $4.50 — Nearby floor near the 52-week low zone ($4.47), where buyers previously stepped in.

How Lucid Group Innovates in the EV Market

Lucid Group is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation EV technologies and selling vehicles through a direct-to-consumer online and retail model, supported by its own retail and service footprint. The company emphasizes in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration and a clean-sheet engineering approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

LCID Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 0.67% at $5.16 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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