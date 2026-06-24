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Lucid showroom with lucid air vehicle inside
June 24, 2026 3:53 PM 3 min read

Lucid Stock Edges Lower Wednesday Afternoon: What's Going On?

What Is Lucid Group’s Robotaxi Plan for 2027?

The current storyline centers on Lucid’s plan to launch a robotaxi service in Houston in 2027 with Uber Technologies and Nuro, with rides booked through the Uber app and a mid-2027 rollout target. The partners have also pointed to a planned San Francisco Bay Area launch later this year, with expansion to additional U.S. cities over time.

Lucid Group is pitching the fleet as factory-integrated autonomy hardware at its Arizona facility, with Nuro supplying a Level 4 system that uses cameras, lidar and radar and Uber handling the in-cabin user experience and safety interfaces. Uber has also set up a dedicated Houston operations depot for charging, maintenance and fleet management, tightening the execution focus ahead of the mid-2027 target.

LCID’s Critical Moving Averages and Bearish Trend

The bigger-picture trend remains bearish: Lucid Group is trading 6.4% below its 20-day SMA ($5.51), 14.9% below its 50-day SMA ($6.06), 35.6% below its 100-day SMA ($8.01), and 56.9% below its 200-day SMA ($11.97). That "bearish stack" is reinforced by the 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA, and the 50-day SMA below the 200-day SMA — classic signals that rallies can still get sold into.

Momentum is best framed by MACD here: it’s above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which points to downside pressure easing versus the prior downswing, even if the longer-term trend hasn’t flipped. In plain terms, MACD above the signal line often means the tape is stabilizing, but price still needs to reclaim key moving averages to confirm a more durable turn.

Key turning points also matter for context: the stock put in a recent swing high in April and a swing low in June, and it’s still hovering near the lower end of its 52-week range ($4.47 low to $33.70 high). That keeps the chart in "base-building" territory unless buyers can push it back above near-term trend gauges.

  • Key Resistance: $5.50 — Nearby round-number area that also lines up closely with the 20-day SMA ($5.51), where rebounds can stall.
  • Key Support: $4.50 — Nearby floor near the 52-week low zone ($4.47), where buyers previously stepped in.

How Lucid Group Innovates in the EV Market

Lucid Group is a technology and automotive company focused on developing next-generation EV technologies and selling vehicles through a direct-to-consumer online and retail model, supported by its own retail and service footprint. The company emphasizes in-house hardware and software innovation, vertical integration and a clean-sheet engineering approach that produced the Lucid Air luxury sedan.

LCID Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

LCID Stock Price Activity: Lucid Group shares were down 0.67% at $5.16 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock

This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

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© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

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