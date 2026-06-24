GameStop CEO Drops Pay Package, Doubles Down On Ebay Ambitions

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The decision, disclosed in an update to GameStop’s proxy materials, removes a CEO Performance Award that had been approved by the board earlier in 2026.

At the time, the company had not yet decided to explore acquiring eBay. Cohen’s request to eliminate the package now aligns leadership incentives with what could become one of the most transformative deals in the company’s history.

Cohen framed the move as a way to keep management fully focused on execution. The emphasis is not on compensation, but on operational performance and the integration strategy tied to the proposed eBay transaction.

GameStop leadership is prioritizing long-term value creation over near-term incentives.

Focused on eBay

The potential acquisition of eBay marks a dramatic escalation in GameStop’s evolution from a legacy brick-and-mortar video game retailer into a broader e-commerce platform.

EBay brings a global marketplace, established seller networks and logistics infrastructure that GameStop currently lacks.

At the same time, the move raises critical questions about execution risk and capital allocation. Integrating a large, complex platform like eBay would require significant operational discipline. It would also test GameStop’s ability to manage a business far larger and more diversified than its current footprint.

Cohen’s decision to step back from performance-based pay may also serve a governance purpose.

By removing a potentially controversial compensation structure ahead of a major strategic shift, GameStop reduces a possible distraction for shareholders. The focus instead shifts squarely to the merits of the deal itself.

The Takeaway

GameStop said it will release additional materials this week outlining the strategic rationale and operational plan for the combined company. The details are likely to be closely scrutinized, particularly around synergies, cost structure and long-term growth assumptions.

As it stands, the message from leadership is one of alignment and intent. Cohen is tying his leadership credibility directly to the success of the eBay strategy, rather than to a predefined incentive package.

Markets will ultimately judge whether this bold approach delivers the transformation GameStop has been seeking.

GME Stock Price Activity: GameStop stock was up 0.83% at $21.13 at the time of publication Wednesday, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Over the past month, GME has declined about 3.7% versus a 2.3% decline in the S&P 500 and is up roughly 4% year-to-date compared to the index’s 6.9% gain. The stock is trading near its 52-week low of $19.93.

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