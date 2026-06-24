Nio Shares Slide Toward Critical $5 Support Level: What Investors Need To Know

NIO stock is trending lower. What’s pulling NIO shares down?

What Is Driving NIO Stock Lower Today?

Nio has been sliding into a local bear phase, down nearly 30% from its May peak, even as May deliveries jumped 62.3% to 37,705 vehicles and year-to-date deliveries rose 68.7% to 150,526.

Traders are also pricing in added uncertainty after the Trump administration labeled Nio a "Chinese military company," a designation the company said was "not justified" as it plans to engage the Department of Defense and may pursue legal action if needed.

Technically, the stock is still trying to stabilize around the $5 area that aligns with an ascending weekly trendline, a level that can attract dip-buyers but can also flip into a hard breakdown trigger if it gives way. That "support-or-snap" dynamic has been reinforced as an ascending trendline has become the market’s near-term reference point.

NIO Stock: Key Levels and Moving Averages

From a trend standpoint, Nio is still in a repair phase: at $4.97 it’s trading 7.5% below the 20-day SMA ($5.37) and 14.7% below the 50-day SMA ($5.83), which keeps rallies vulnerable to supply. The 20-day SMA sitting below the 50-day SMA reinforces that near-term bounces can fade quickly unless price can reclaim that moving-average band.

MACD is the cleaner momentum read right now: it’s below its signal line and the histogram is negative, which points to upside pressure cooling versus the prior upswing. In plain terms, when MACD is below its signal line, follow-through buying is usually weaker until momentum turns back up.

The longer-term picture is more mixed because the 50-day SMA remains above the 200-day SMA (the golden cross in April), but price hasn’t been able to hold above the longer-term trend gauges. That mismatch often translates into choppy rebounds unless the stock can build a base and start closing back above the 20-day/50-day area.

Key Resistance : $6.00 — a round-number ceiling that also lines up near the 50-day moving-average zone where rebounds can stall

: $6.00 — a round-number ceiling that also lines up near the 50-day moving-average zone where rebounds can stall Key Support: $5.00 — a nearby round-number floor that’s acting as the current "line in the sand" area

What Is NIO and How Does It Operate?

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker targeting the premium segment in China. Founded in November 2014, it designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart EVs, and it tries to stand out with tech like battery swapping and autonomous driving.

The company launched its first model, the ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017 and began deliveries in June 2018, and its portfolio now spans midsize-to-large sedans and SUVs. It sold around 326,000 EVs in 2025—about 2% of China’s passenger new energy vehicle market—so the stock often trades at the intersection of delivery momentum, China consumer demand, and shifting U.S.-China policy headlines.

NIO Stock Price Movement on Wednesday

NIO Stock Price Activity: Nio shares were down 2.55% at $4.96 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Image: Shutterstock