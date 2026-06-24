AMD Stock Is Trending: What's Happening Today?

Advanced Micro Devices shares are experiencing downward pressure. Why are AMD shares declining?

UBS Lifts Price Target To $670

UBS analyst Timothy Arcuri reiterated a Buy rating on AMD and raised the price target to $670 from $455, citing CPU momentum.

Arcuri said UBS has become more optimistic about AMD as standalone CPU racks gain momentum. He highlighted AMD’s strengths in core count, multithreading and the broader x86 software ecosystem, which supports traditional workloads that feed into agentic AI pipelines, according to Investing.com.

UBS also raised its CPU server revenue projections. The firm now expects AMD to generate $23 billion in 2027, up from $21 billion, and $29 billion in 2028, up from $27 billion, while keeping its 2026 estimate at $16 billion. UBS now forecasts AMD will reach $50 billion in CPU server revenue in 2030, compared with its earlier estimate of $41 billion.

AMD Stock: Key Levels And Momentum Indicators

From a trend standpoint, AMD still looks stretched but structurally healthy. The stock trades about 19% above its 50-day simple moving average at $428.11 and roughly 91% above its 200-day simple moving average at $266.68. The shorter-term setup remains constructive, with the 20-day average sitting above the 50-day average and the golden cross from July 2025 still defining the broader uptrend.

At the same time, AMD is now sitting almost exactly at its 20 day simple moving average at $509.89, a level that often acts as a dividing line when a strong leader begins to consolidate.

RSI sits at 54.82, which signals neutral momentum after the stock pushed into overbought territory in May. That reading is more consistent with digestion than deterioration. In simple terms, RSI helps identify whether a move is becoming stretched, and the current level suggests AMD is not crowded in either direction.

Key Resistance: $546.50 — This level sits near a recent upper pivot zone and has acted as a ceiling where rebounds can lose steam before testing the 52 week high region.

— This level sits near a recent upper pivot zone and has acted as a ceiling where rebounds can lose steam before testing the 52 week high region. Key Support: $437.00 — This area lines up with a prior demand zone in the mid $400s and represents an important level for bulls to defend if selling pressure increases.

AMD Shares Are Dipping

AMD Price Action: Advanced Micro Devices shares were down 1.76% at $510.71 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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