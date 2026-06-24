Uber Stock Is Gaining Today: What's Going On?

Uber Technologies stock is charging ahead with explosive momentum. Why is UBER stock up today?

Uber Eats Expands With Five New Retail Partners

Uber said that Kiehl’s, FedEx Office, Blick Art Materials, Academy Sports + Outdoors and Choice Pet are joining the Uber Eats, Uber and Postmates apps for on demand delivery. The new partners expand the platform’s reach into skincare, shipping supplies, art materials, sporting goods and pet products, continuing Uber’s push to build a multi-category retail marketplace rather than a food-only service.

Each retailer adds a different type of inventory to the platform. Academy Sports + Outdoors increases access to sporting goods across the South, Southeast and Midwest. Blick Art Materials brings art and craft supplies to shoppers in New York City. Choice Pet, which will appear on the platform soon, strengthens pet supply availability across New York and Connecticut. FedEx Office adds packing and office supplies for business, school and home projects.

Uber One members receive a $0 delivery fee on eligible retail orders along with other membership perks.

Hashim Amin, Uber’s head of retail for North America, said consumers are increasingly using Uber Eats for more than meals. He added that bringing in a wider mix of retailers expands access to everything from pet supplies and sporting goods to craft materials and everyday essentials.

Pelosi’s Latest Trades

Critical Levels To Watch For UBER Stock

Uber is showing signs of short-term improvement. The stock trades 4.5% above its 20-day simple moving average and sits about 1% above both the 50-day and 100-day simple moving averages. That alignment suggests the near-term trend is stabilizing even though the longer-term picture is still recovering. The main obstacle remains the 200-day simple moving average at $81.77, with the stock still roughly 9% below that longer-term trend marker.

Momentum is leaning constructive. MACD is above its signal line and the histogram is positive, which indicates that downside pressure has eased and follow through is improving compared with the previous decline. MACD essentially compares faster and slower trend momentum, and when it rises above the signal line it often signals that buyers are beginning to regain influence even if the broader trend has not fully turned.

Key Resistance: $81.00 — This level sits near a round number and aligns closely with the 200 day trend region, an area where rebounds often stall.

— This level sits near a round number and aligns closely with the 200 day trend region, an area where rebounds often stall. Key Support: $69.00 — This zone sits near the lower boundary of the 52-week range and marks an area where buyers recently stepped in to defend pullbacks.

UBER Shares Are Soaring

UBER Price Action: Uber shares were up 5.71% at $73.66 at the time of publication on Wednesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

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